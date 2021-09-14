WWII Warplanes on display at Pueblo Airport

PUEBLO — Several pieces of American aviation history are now on display at the Pueblo Airport thru Thursday.

The B17 Texas Raiders are in town with a B-17 bomber, a T6 Texan trainer, and a C-45 US Navy transport plan from the WWII-era.

98-year-old Pueblo native and World War II veteran Bruce Elson told News5 what it means to him, still seeing these planes fly today.

"Every time that you bring this here, I just hope that they'll come out and see this and realize the sacrifices made by these pilots during Europe and making our democracy free."

You can see the aircraft in person at the airport, up close and personal, plus book a ride on the B-17 and the C-45.

Visit b17texasraiders.org/ for information on flight times and prices.