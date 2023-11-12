Wreaths and Quilts, Colorado Springs honors veterans with different gestures

COLORADO SPINGS — Multiple events were held in Colorado Springs this weekend to honor local veterans. On Saturday morning people gathered in Memorial Park for a wreath laying ceremony. Veterans from all branches of the military and who served in several different wars, were honored.

One Army veteran, Keith LaMee, said it's a day to reflect.

"It is to honor and remember other veterans that are still with us and the ones who have passed or were killed in war," LaMee said

People gave speeches talking about the importance of acknowledging the sacrifices military men and women make. Volunteers passed out handmade poppies as a tribute to world war one veterans.

People then carried decorated reefs to each of the smaller memorials, such as the Purple Heart, Special Forces, and Medal of Honor.

"It is a physical symbol honoring the monument they are going on," LaMee said.

LaMee said there are three three Medal of Honor recipients from El Paso County.

“There are three different designs of the medal of honor because each branch has their own, except the Marines, they have to borrow from the Navy, and it honors those from El Paso County that went above and beyond in the call of duty,” LaMee said.

The Medal of Honor wreath had three poppy flowers on it for the three soldiers.

He said every wreath laid out on this day is a symbol.

"Respect and honor for me, because I get a deeper understanding," LaMee said.

While some gave tributes to veterans through wreaths, others showed appreciation through quilts.

"It's quite awesome don't you think," Donna Austin said.

Donna Austin served in the United States Air Force for 20 years. Her favorite part of the job was being a military training instructor.

Ten veterans were honored in the Quilts of Valor ceremony at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, Austin was one of them.

"My initial thoughts when she said I was to receive the quilts of valor, was I am not worthy of that," Austin said.

People who served in the military were nominated by family for friends to receive an honorary quilt.

Someone volunteers to make a quilt for each of the veterans.

“This ceremony really drove home some of the sacrifices that I did make,” Austin said.

All the quilts are different and are meant to recognize their service. The veterans were wrapped up in them for a quilt hug.

“I felt like I was getting a hug from the civilian community for thanking me for my service and the challenges I went through,” Austin said.

She said all veterans make sacrifices.

"It was very difficult, the separation from my family," Austin said.

Austin said her getting the quilt makes her feel like she is being acknowledged for her service and she will use it as a good reminder.

"It's like in case you forgot, we appreciate you," Austin said.

She said the quilt makes her feel appreciated and seen. For Austin, veterans day is about remembering those who served and are no longer with us. She is unsure what she is going to do with the quilt. She is deciding whether or not to use it, or put it on display in her home.

Mt. Carmel said every day is veterans day for them, but they are glad to see more outreach and support for the military community on Veterans Day.

____

