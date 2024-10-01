Workers at major ports are on strike, how it impacts southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tens of thousands of workers at major ports on the east coast and gulf coast are now on strike. Where we may see an immediate impact here in Colorado is at the grocery store.

Colorado Motor Carriers Association says the dockworkers' strike is concerning. They say the longer the strike lasts, the bigger the damage it could bring for trucking businesses.

The association says you may see a shortage and higher prices of produce at local grocery stores.

"The impact will be much more substantial," said Greg Fulton, President of Colorado Motor Carriers Association.

Hearing unexpected news that surprised thousands of local trucking businesses, Fulton says the dockworkers' strike could bring ripple effects to the whole economy.

"Most immediately it's going to impact food and produce… essentially in (a) few days," said Fulton.

"If they can't come to east coast ports and the strike goes all the way from Texas to New York, you are going to have to go around Panama Canal to the west coast," said Scott Van Ness, an instructor at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS).

If items don't make it to the ports, trucking businesses may have to make tough decisions.

"The fact is, it's not getting (to) those locations," said Fulton. "You have people starting to look into... should I cut back our work or lay off folks?"

Fulton says he waits and hopes the strike will end soon.

