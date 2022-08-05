Woodland Park woman arrested for false reporting to police

WOODLAND PARK — The Woodland Park Police Department arrested Samantha Peck this week for allegedly making a false report about a member of the school board.

According to Police, Peck called police in late July claiming she had seen a woman who she believed to be intoxicated about to leave the Safeway in Woodland Park. She also claimed that the woman was also trying to drive away with a child in her vehicle.

Officers arrived on the scene about 5 minutes after the call was made. When police spoke with the woman in her vehicle, they didn't suspect that she was under the influence of alcohol, and they didn't see any children inside.

The woman was released, and Woodland Park Police began investigating the claims made by Peck.

Peck was arrested on the following charges:



Attempt to Influence Public Servant

False Reporting of an Emergency to Police

Since the arrest, Peck has been released on a $3,000 bond.

