Woodland Park School District Superintendent announces resignation to 'pursue other opportunities'

Ken Witt, Superintendent for the Woodland Park School District (WPSD) announced his resignation in a news release Friday.
According to the school district, Witt's resignation will take effect on April 15. The reason for the resignation is to "pursue other opportunities".
The Chief Operating Officer of WPSD Aaron Salt will replace Witt in the interim until a replacement is found.
Over the past two and a half years, I have been honored to lead an administrative team that has achieved remarkable milestones in advancing education for our students. I hold the board in the highest regard for your steadfast dedication and resolve to better education for all students. Your leadership and passion for creating opportunities have been a constant source of inspiration, and I am deeply grateful for the support and trust you have extended to me during my tenure.
To see Witt's full resignation statement click here.
-
Woodland Park City Council votes to keep city sales tax in place to fund schoolsThe 1.09% city sales tax raises millions of dollars each year to go to the Woodland Park School District.
Woodland Park residents gather signatures to recall city council membersDuring a city council meeting last month, the five Woodland Park city council members voted to take a step toward cutting a 1% city sales tax that funds local schools.
Woodland Park community voices opinions on potential school funding cutThe Woodland Park City Council voted 5-2 during a council meeting on Thursday night to set a public hearing to discuss repealing a city sales tax that funds local schools.
Woodland Park School District CFO resigns amid financial transparency concernsJack Bay, the Woodland Park School District Chief Financial Officer, told News5 he resigned from his position on Monday.
School superintendent tries to stop interview after question about program fundsWoodland Park School District Superintendent Ken Witt told News5 to cut the cameras after a question about a miscommunication surrounding funding in an email sent to middle school parents.
Parents react after Woodland Park school board formally rejects gender ideologyDuring a board meeting on Wednesday, the Woodland Park School District Board of Education voted 4-1 to recognize two sexes and reject gender ideology within the school environment.
___
CSPD investigating a shooting on the southwest side of the city Thursday morning
Police are looking for a man who shot a woman he was trying to rob as she was standing outside her home smoking a cigarette.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.