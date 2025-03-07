Woodland Park School District Superintendent announces resignation to 'pursue other opportunities'

Ken Witt, Superintendent for the Woodland Park School District (WPSD) announced his resignation in a news release Friday.

According to the school district, Witt's resignation will take effect on April 15. The reason for the resignation is to "pursue other opportunities".

The Chief Operating Officer of WPSD Aaron Salt will replace Witt in the interim until a replacement is found.

Over the past two and a half years, I have been honored to lead an administrative team that has achieved remarkable milestones in advancing education for our students. I hold the board in the highest regard for your steadfast dedication and resolve to better education for all students. Your leadership and passion for creating opportunities have been a constant source of inspiration, and I am deeply grateful for the support and trust you have extended to me during my tenure.



Ken Witt

To see Witt's full resignation statement click here.

