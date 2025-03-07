Woodland Park City Council votes unanimously to keep sales tax in place to fund schools

WOODLAND PARK — During a city council meeting on Thursday night, the Woodland Park City Council voted unanimously to keep a city sales tax that funds local schools.

The vote comes after a recently revived dispute between city council members and the Woodland Park School District (WPSD) over how the district should report what it's using the sales tax money for.

An Aug. 2024 intergovernmental agreement (IGA) between the City of Woodland Park and the WPSD requires the school district to submit detailed and categorized ledgers to the city showing sales tax spending. In February, several council members said the district was not being financially transparent after it submitted a one-page summary of six months of sales tax expenditures. The district sent the city a more detailed spending report thirteen days later.

In previous interviews with News5, several council members said they wanted to take the sales tax away. However, during Thursday night's meeting, council members voted unanimously to keep the 1.09% sales tax in place.

Before the vote, dozens of community members and WPSD parents voiced their opinions during the meeting's public hearing. Those in favor of keeping the sales tax in place pointed to the outcome of a question on November's election ballot that aimed to end the sales tax. 58% of voters rejected the question, which kept the sales tax in place.

"The people voted to invest in the future of our children to ensure they have the education and opportunities they deserve. By bringing this on council's agenda again, you disregarded the will of the people. The very voice you were so eager to hear from when you pushed it to the voters in November," said one resident.

Other speakers said repealing the sales tax was a way to hold the school district accountable after years of back-and-forth over the district's transparency of sales tax spending.

The 1.09% sales tax was put in place by Woodland Park voters in 2016 to raise more money for the district to spend on educational purposes, like teacher salaries, school programs, and building improvements. Last year, the WPSD received $3.2 million from the sales tax revenue, which is about 10% of the district's general fund.

