Woodland Park School District Superintendent's resignation takes effect

WOODLAND PARK — Woodland Park School District Superintendent Ken Witt has resigned from his position earlier than expected.
Last week, Witt announced he'd be leaving the district in mid-April, but at Wednesday's school board meeting, the district announced his resignation has already taken effect.
WATCH: Woodland Park School District Superintendent announces resignation
The Chief Operating Officer of WPSD, Aaron Salt, replaces Witt in the interim until a replacement is found.
Over the past two and a half years, I have been honored to lead an administrative team that has achieved remarkable milestones in advancing education for our students. I hold the board in the highest regard for your steadfast dedication and resolve to better education for all students. Your leadership and passion for creating opportunities have been a constant source of inspiration, and I am deeply grateful for the support and trust you have extended to me during my tenure.
Witt's resignation comes as city council asks the district for transparency around funding for the district generated by a 1% sales tax.
WATCH: Woodland Park City Council changes course and votes to remove city sales tax
Witt says he resigned to "pursue other opportunities." To see Witt's full resignation statement click here.
