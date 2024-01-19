Woodland Park School District renews Superintendent Ken Witt's contract

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Woodland Park School District Superintendent Ken Witt's contract has been renewed for two and a half years.

The district announced the news Thursday after the school board approved the contract renewal on Wednesday.

Woodland Park Schools have made news several times since Witt joined the district last January. Some of those news stories include the following:



Lawsuit against Woodland Park School District, claiming employees first amendment rights are being violated

Woodland Park School District facing another lawsuit

Uproar as Woodland Park School District Superintendent position appointed

Superintendent appointment has community divided

Woodland Park teachers speak out against district leaders over policies, funding

Woodland Park teachers say curriculum headed in wrong direction

Woodland Park School District teachers celebrate free speech policy change

Woodland Park teachers say they can speak freely without fear of punishment

In a news release, the district said that Witt has proven to be an impactful leader. Below is a portion from that release:

The Woodland Park School District (WPSD) today announced the renewal of Superintendent Witt's contract, celebrating continued stability and excellence in education. The decision, reached by the school board after careful consideration at the January 10 Regular Board meeting and its Special Board meeting held on Wednesday, January 17, reflects the board’s commitment to maintaining strong leadership that prioritizes our students' academic success and safety.

The contract runs through June of 2026.

