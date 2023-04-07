Woodland Park High School welding program produces multiple state champions

WOODLAND PARK, Colorado — Woodland Park High School welding students have once again proved their skills at the recent SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference. SkillsUSA, which was held the last three days in Pueblo, brings in the most talented welding students in Colorado every year.

Students at Woodland Park received top honors once again this year. Below is a list of the welding students, the place they finished, and the event they participated in:



Jarrett Freed - State Champion - Technical Welding

Jakob Brooks, Brayden Salem, and Cameron Spann - State Champions - Welding Fabrication

Elexis Gallagher - 3rd place - Welding Sculpture.

The Woodland Park School District says that they are proud of the students’ success at this year's State Conference, as well as their welding instructor, Mr. Gary Adamson. ____

