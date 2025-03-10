Woodland Park City Council changes course, votes unanimously to remove City sales tax

WOODLAND PARK — In a complete turn in direction, the Woodland Park City Council held a special council meeting Monday where the council flipped on it's previous decision Thursday and repealed the city's sales tax that funds local schools.

The city council voted unanimously to repeal the city's 1% sales tax. The ordinance is effective immediately.

The change in course comes of the heels of a dispute between city council members and the Woodland Park School District (WPSD) over how the district should report what it's using the sales tax money for.

Before the first vote that occurred on Thursday, dozens of community members and WPSD parents voiced their opinions during the meeting's public hearing.

Those in favor of keeping the sales tax in place pointed to the outcome of a question on November's election ballot that aimed to end the sales tax. 58% of voters rejected the question, which kept the sales tax in place.

The 1.09% sales tax was put in place by Woodland Park voters in 2016 to raise more money for the district to spend on educational purposes, including the following:



teacher salaries

school programs

building improvements

Last year, the WPSD received $3.2 million from the sales tax revenue, which is about 10% of the district's general fund.

