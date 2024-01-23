Women's UFC bantamweight champion from Colorado Springs returns home Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A hero's welcome was held Monday for a Colorado Springs native after she won a world title in mixed martial arts.

Raquel Pennington won the women's bantamweight championship at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) last Saturday night. More than 100 people showed up at the Colorado Springs Airport to celebrate with the newly crowned champion.

"I mean, all this love and support I'm surrounded by, like, 14 years of hard work, climbing mountains and persevering... now that I'm home, it's definitely hitting me," said Pennington.

Pennington has lived in Colorado Springs all her life. She graduated from Harrison High School.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.