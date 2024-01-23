Watch Now
Women's UFC bantamweight champion from Colorado Springs returns home Monday

A hero's welcome for a Colorado Springs native after she won a world title in mixed martial arts.
Posted at 10:28 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 00:28:09-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A hero's welcome was held Monday for a Colorado Springs native after she won a world title in mixed martial arts.

Raquel Pennington won the women's bantamweight championship at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) last Saturday night. More than 100 people showed up at the Colorado Springs Airport to celebrate with the newly crowned champion.

"I mean, all this love and support I'm surrounded by, like, 14 years of hard work, climbing mountains and persevering... now that I'm home, it's definitely hitting me," said Pennington.

Pennington has lived in Colorado Springs all her life. She graduated from Harrison High School.

