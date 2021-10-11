Woman's body found in Douglas County linked to El Paso County case, investigators say

DENVER — A body was found in Douglas County Saturday and preliminarily identified as a woman from an El Paso County case, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was found sometime Saturday off South Parker Road and North Pinery Parkway, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman’s body, whose identity has not been released, was recovered by members of the Douglas County Search and Rescue team and transferred to the coroner’s office for a formal autopsy, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Investigators declined to offer any additional details on the case at this time but said the case will be investigated by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office major crimes unit.

The identity of the woman will not be released until next of kin notifications are completed. The sheriff’s office said there is no known threat to the community associated with this case.

