Woman who died after crash last month in Colorado Springs identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — A woman who died following a crash last month in the Briargate area of Colorado Springs has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, she was 75-year-old Ann Marie Langlois of Colorado Springs.

The crash happened on Monday, March 3 just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Chapel Hills Drive and Dynamic Drive, which is located west of John Venezia Community Park.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the crash involved two vehicles. That morning, officers learned one of the vehicles, driven by Langlois, was making a left turn from Dynamic Drive onto Chapel Hills Drive when they were struck by a car on Chapel Hills Drive.

CSPD says Langlois that was hit was no longer at the scene.

On March 8, officers were called to a home regarding a witness saying their mother had suffered injuries in a crash. When officers responded, they identified her as Langlois.

Police say they were notified Langlois passed away on March 13 due to the injuries she suffered in the crash.

This is the fifth traffic death in the city this year, according to CSPD. They say at this time last year, there were 15 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.

