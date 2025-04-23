Woman wanted for kidnapping case in Colorado, toddler has been missing for nearly a year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The family of a missing toddler in Colorado wants to put the case in the spotlight.

In December, the Pueblo Police Department shared photos of Ezra Aragon and his biological mother, Brittany Ramsay. At the time, Pueblo Police said Ezra had been with Ramsey for the last five months. It is now nearing the end of April, and the family is hoping someone out there can come forward with information.

According to online court records, Ramsay is now facing a kidnapping charge, a violation of custody, as of Dec. 26, 2024.

Photos of Ezra and Ramsey are at the top of this article.

"Ramsey has history in Ordway, Colorado and possible ties to Wolfforth, Texas," police wrote on social media. "The last known vehicle Ramsey was driving is described as a 2015 green Ford Explorer bearing Colorado license plate number: CQT-O33."

A private investigator tells News5 that Ramsey could be in Tennessee, Indiana or still in Colorado.

"Unfortunately, the child and mother have not been located," Pueblo Police wrote to News5 on Monday. "Tips from family members and the public have not provided results, including locations outside of the state. To our knowledge, the mother has not been issued the custody order."

If you have any information on the location of Ezra or Ramsey, please call 719-553-2502.





Teller Commissioner says Forest Service lost 40% Colorado firefighting capacity Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams said a Forest Service employee recently revealed the agency was facing a 40% reduction in firefighting capability in the state of Colorado following massive federal cuts. Teller County Commissioner says Forest Service lost 40% firefighting capacity in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.