Woman sentenced for distributing fentanyl resulting in death of D11 student

DENVER, Colorado — A Colorado Springs woman has been sentenced for distributing fentanyl resulting in the death of a Mitchell High School student, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado. Alexis Nicole Wilkins, 28, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thurs.

According to the plea agreement, on Dec. 3, 2021, a juvenile overdosed during class at Mitchell High School. The juvenile was taken to the hospital, where they later died. The El Paso County Coroner's Office determined the death to be "fentanyl intoxication."

Investigators spoke with two juvenile witnesses who were in the school bathroom with the victim that morning. One of the witnesses said the victim had used "Percocet," and investigators were able to track Facebook messages with Wilkins, including a conversation that appeared to arrange the sale of the pill at The Citadel Mall.

Other Facebook messages indicated that Wilkins knew the pills she was selling were not made by a pharmaceutical company, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

“Fentanyl continues to kill innocent victims in Colorado, including teenagers,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan. “As our hearts go out to the victim, her family, and her friends, I ask everyone in Colorado to be on guard and share the message with others. Unless a drug comes from a pharmacist, please do not take it. Any illicit drug could contain fentanyl and, if it does, it could kill you.”

On March 15, 2022, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Colorado Springs Police Department executed a search warrant for Wilkins's home. Officers found over 100 blue pills that contained fentanyl.

“Alexis Wilkins sold poison to unsuspecting kids in Colorado Springs. No prison sentence can bring back her victim or undo the harm she caused; this outcome does mean she is no longer selling deadly drugs,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek. “FBI Denver is always ready and willing to assist partners like the Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office when it comes to halting the distribution of illegal drugs and making our communities safer.”

Judge Christine M. Arguello sentenced Wilkins on Thursday. Following the sentence, Wilkins will have three years on supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

____

