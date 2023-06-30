Watch Now
Woman rescued from vehicle stuck in floodwaters along Highway 36 in Adams County

A 25-year-old woman was rescued nearly two hours after her vehicle got stuck in floodwaters along Highway 36 in Adams County.
Posted at 5:15 PM, Jun 30, 2023
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A 25-year-old woman was rescued nearly two hours after her vehicle got stuck in floodwaters along Highway 36 in Adams County.

The incident happened near Highway 36 and Peterson Road, according to Bennett-Watkins Fire Rescue.

The Bennett woman was on her way home when the storm made its way through, according to Adams County Sheriff Deputy Commander Karl Smalley.

Crews weren't able to get rescue equipment to her due to the depth of the mud and water. Two South Metro Fire Rescue divers swam through the mud and water to rescue the woman shortly after 8 p.m., Smalley said.

The woman was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK, Smalley told Denver7.

BWFR said multiple roads in the area are still flooded or washed out. First responders are currently investigating reports of several vehicles stuck near 88th and Schumaker Road.

88th is currently closed between Highway 79 and Schumaker.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

