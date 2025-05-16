Woman reportedly shot while helping someone in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Early into an investigation, police in Colorado Springs have reason to believe a woman was shot while trying to help someone.

It isn't clear what led up to the attack, but police tell News5 they received a call for a shooting at about 2:45 a.m. in the area of Cheyenne Boulevard and Cresta Road for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a woman had been shot. Police tell News5 that she was reportedly helping someone when she was attacked, but it isn't clear if the suspect and victim knew each other.

"The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," police wrote in their online blotter. "The investigation is ongoing."

No suspect description was provided by police and the last time this article was updated the suspect was still at large.





Judge to decide if Fort Carson Army staff sergeant is eligible to be released from jail on Thursday Thursday, the Honorable Susan Prose will decide if a Fort Carson staff sergeant arrested during a large-scale multi-agency operation led by the DEA. Judge to decide if Fort Carson Army staff sergeant is eligible to be released from jail on Thursday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.