Woman identified after being hit by a car last month in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman who was hit by a car last month in Colorado Springs has been identified. The El Paso County Coroner's Office says she is 25-year-old Aaliyah Marie Tipton.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, (CSPD) the crash happened on April 20 just after 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Circle Drive and Winnepeg Drive, which is located near the Valley Hi Golf Course.

When CSPD arrived, they said medical treatment was provided to Tipton before she was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

This was the 17th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year, according to CSPD. They say in the last 365 days, there have been 50 traffic deaths in the city.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.