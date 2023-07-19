Woman diagnosed with cancer receives a special gift to help drive to treatments

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO — One lucky patient got a new set of wheels last week.

Corlisha Lingao was recently diagnosed with cervical cancer and has to go to UCHealth for treatment. Recently, her car broke down and the repairs were too costly.

Adam & Son Auto Repair and Service donated her a used car as part of their Stranded Motorist Fund. Before receiving the car, Lingaolingao had been relying on others to get her to her appointments. Now, having her own reliable vehicle to get her to and from treatment appointments, Lingaolingao has her freedom back.

"If you missed an appointment, you just have to wait this month and that month, and is adamant that I go to these appointments so, this just came in handy," said Lingao.

Adam & Son Auto Repair and Service has also provided vehicles to others in need as part of its social impact program. They encourage others in similar situations to submit an application so that they can also receive help.

To learn more about the Stranded Motorist Fund and to fill out an application, visit the Adam & Son Auto Repair and Service Website.

____

