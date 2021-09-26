Woman and her dog seriously injured after rollover crash on Black Bear Pass

According to the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old woman and her dog suffered serious injuries after a rollover crash near Black Bear Pass & Bridal Veil Road.

The woman was taken to Telluride Regional Medical Center for her injuries. The dog was ejected from the vehicle and is being treated by a vet. The sheriff's office reports the passenger was out of the vehicle when the rollover occurred, there are no additional injuries.

The sheriff's office wants to remind the public, "Black Bear Pass is an extremely dangerous road & should only be driven by experienced off-road drivers in appropriate vehicles. Legally, a 16yr-old who got his DL hours prior, may try to drive the pass in grandma's 80’s sedan. That doesn’t mean it’s safe."

The roads were shut down Sunday morning, but they have since reopened.