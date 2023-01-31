With school canceled across the area, here's how some enjoyed the day off

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — With many schools canceled because of the cold, many families were looking for fun activities for kids who weren't in the classroom.

News5 caught up with families enjoying some time at Monkeycos, which is an indoor play center at the Chapel Hills Mall.

Families with young kids had the opportunity to get out of the house and have fun while staying out of the cold.

"We're kind of stuck at home and thinking of something to do, it turns into hey let's go to the mall, let's let them go play. So that's always our go-to is going here," said Holly Schrock, a parent.

Monkeycos also has a location at the Citadel Mall.

