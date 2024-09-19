Wissler Ranch community welcomes a new fire hydrant to be ready for potential fires

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.— People who live in the Wissler Ranch neighborhood say they welcome a new fire hydrant in the community.

Seven years ago, the Monument Fire Department had difficulty putting out a house fire because there was no water nearby.

HOA President Harold Goldback lives in the Wissler Ranch community. He says he still remembers the tragic day when a member of his community lost the house.

Having no water source in the area was a challenge for firefighters in stopping the fire.

"They (firefighters) had to drive to South... five miles away," Goldback said.

Monument Fire Department says it's a problem.

"When communities are being distant from the municipal water system, it's going to have those problems," said Jonathan Bradley, Division Chief of Community Risk Reduction, Monument Fire.

Goldback says every homeowner put in 28 hundred dollars to pay for the new fire hydrant.

"This will allow us to fill 40 fire engines on-site without leaving the neighborhood," Bradley said.

Bradley says the new hydrant will also help put out fires in other neighborhoods.

"I feel safer," Goldback said.

