Winter wildfires--fast moving grassfire more likely in Southern Colorado

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A series of late February wildland fires in Southern Colorado confirm the warning from fire bosses that Colorado’s fire season is year-round.

“When we get some dry days, we get some warmer days, and then we get wind pickup, we can have fires that are just as dangerous as those that are happening in June and July,” said Fountain Fire Department Division Chief, Jared Cass.

From late winter to spring there is increased risk from wildland grass and brush fires in the foothills and out on Colorado’s plains.

“We are officially in our grass fire season that usually lasts until green-up,” said SOCO Southern Colorado Interagency Wildland Fire Team Superintendent, Shane Coyne. “So, right now, the eastern plains and the fine fuel beds are vulnerable right now when we get wind events.”

Wildland grass fires bring risks different and sometimes more dangerous than forest fires with flames in the tops of trees.

In the winter, the dried grasses ignite easily.

Add in wind and flames spread dangerously fast.

“Like we have with our red flag days, because those winds just push that fire faster than anybody could walk and sometimes faster than you can drive,” said Cass.

When snowstorms do happen and blanket the dry grasses, it does bring a fire danger reprieve.

When it melts, there can be ground moisture while grasses above ground quickly return to dry.

The increased grassfire risk will be around until vegetation comes back to life.

“Warm periods of time through the winter, that's enough to dry out all of these thin, quick burning grasses, and really amp up that fire danger,” said Cass.

Firefighters hope the public will be aware of the increased wildfire risk on dry windy winter days and use extra caution to avoid fire starts.

____

