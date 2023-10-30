Winter is Coming: A look at opening dates for Colorado's ski resorts

COLORADO — Winter is well on its way as snow begins to fill the mountain basins and dust the top of the Colorado Rockies. While some resorts like Arapahoe Basin are already open, snowmaking operations are beginning at resorts across Colorado.

Colorado Ski Area Projected Opening Dates Fall 2023 (subject to change):



Arapahoe Basin Open Aspen Mountain Nov. 23 Aspen Highlands Dec. 9 Buttermilk Dec. 9 Beaver Creek Nov. 22 Breckenridge Nov. 10 Cooper Dec. 6 Copper Mountain Nov. 13 Crested Butte Nov. 22 Echo Mountain

Late Nov. or early Dec. Eldora Nov. 17 Granby Ranch Dec. 8 Hesperus Jan. 5 Howelson Hill Nov. 25 Kendall Mountain Dec. 15 Keystone Nov. 1 Loveland Ski Area Early November Monarch Mountain TBD Powderhorn Nov. 24 Purgatory Nov. 18 Silverton Heli Ski: Nov. 25, Guided: Dec. 28 Snowmass Nov. 23 Steamboat Nov. 22 Sunlight TBD Telluride Nov. 23 Vail Nov. 10 Winter Park Oct. 31 Wolf Creek Nov. 4

With last weekend's snowfall, many people in Colorado Springs told News5 that they were excited to hit the slopes.

If you're looking to buy a ski pass, or just looking to spend a weekend on one of Colorado's slopes, check out these passes that are being offered by Colorado Ski Country USA.

