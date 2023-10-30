Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Winter is Coming: A look at opening dates for Colorado's ski resorts

Breckenridge Ski Resort
Alan Rose
Breckenridge Ski Resort
Breckenridge Ski Resort
Posted at 3:51 PM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 17:51:08-04

COLORADO — Winter is well on its way as snow begins to fill the mountain basins and dust the top of the Colorado Rockies. While some resorts like Arapahoe Basin are already open, snowmaking operations are beginning at resorts across Colorado.

Colorado Ski Area Projected Opening Dates Fall 2023 (subject to change):

Arapahoe BasinOpen
Aspen MountainNov. 23
Aspen HighlandsDec. 9
ButtermilkDec. 9
Beaver CreekNov. 22
BreckenridgeNov. 10
CooperDec. 6
Copper MountainNov. 13
Crested ButteNov. 22
Echo Mountain
Late Nov. or early Dec.
EldoraNov. 17
Granby RanchDec. 8
HesperusJan. 5
Howelson HillNov. 25
Kendall MountainDec. 15
KeystoneNov. 1
Loveland Ski AreaEarly November
Monarch MountainTBD
PowderhornNov. 24
PurgatoryNov. 18
SilvertonHeli Ski: Nov. 25, Guided: Dec. 28
SnowmassNov. 23
SteamboatNov. 22
SunlightTBD
TellurideNov. 23
VailNov. 10
Winter ParkOct. 31
Wolf CreekNov. 4

With last weekend's snowfall, many people in Colorado Springs told News5 that they were excited to hit the slopes.

WATCH: FIRST SNOWFALL IN COLORADO SPRINGS GETTING PEOPLE EXCITED TO SKI

First snowfall in Colorado Springs getting people excited to ski

If you're looking to buy a ski pass, or just looking to spend a weekend on one of Colorado's slopes, check out these passes that are being offered by Colorado Ski Country USA.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

News5 App Streaming - small

Download KOAA News5 Apps