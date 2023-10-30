Winter is Coming: A look at opening dates for Colorado's ski resorts

COLORADO — Winter is well on its way as snow begins to fill the mountain basins and dust the top of the Colorado Rockies. While some resorts like Arapahoe Basin are already open, snowmaking operations are beginning at resorts across Colorado.
Colorado Ski Area Projected Opening Dates Fall 2023 (subject to change):
|Arapahoe Basin
|Open
|Aspen Mountain
|Nov. 23
|Aspen Highlands
|Dec. 9
|Buttermilk
|Dec. 9
|Beaver Creek
|Nov. 22
|Breckenridge
|Nov. 10
|Cooper
|Dec. 6
|Copper Mountain
|Nov. 13
|Crested Butte
|Nov. 22
|Echo Mountain
|Late Nov. or early Dec.
|Eldora
|Nov. 17
|Granby Ranch
|Dec. 8
|Hesperus
|Jan. 5
|Howelson Hill
|Nov. 25
|Kendall Mountain
|Dec. 15
|Keystone
|Nov. 1
|Loveland Ski Area
|Early November
|Monarch Mountain
|TBD
|Powderhorn
|Nov. 24
|Purgatory
|Nov. 18
|Silverton
|Heli Ski: Nov. 25, Guided: Dec. 28
|Snowmass
|Nov. 23
|Steamboat
|Nov. 22
|Sunlight
|TBD
|Telluride
|Nov. 23
|Vail
|Nov. 10
|Winter Park
|Oct. 31
|Wolf Creek
|Nov. 4
With last weekend's snowfall, many people in Colorado Springs told News5 that they were excited to hit the slopes.
If you're looking to buy a ski pass, or just looking to spend a weekend on one of Colorado's slopes, check out these passes that are being offered by Colorado Ski Country USA.
