Time to start booking your ski trips to save money, winter is on its way

COLORADO — Those looking to save money will want to begin booking their winter ski and snowboarding trips now, according to experts with Colorado Ski Country USA, an organization that represents more than 21 different ski areas across Colorado.

"If you are planning a ski vacation this winter, do not wait one more minute. Start planning and figure out where you're going and how you're gonna make your dollar stretch as far as it can right now," said Sarah Beatty, the director of communications with Colorado Ski Country USA.

The organization is offering the Gems Discount Card for teens and parents and a ski passport for students in the third through sixth grades.

The Gems Discount Card includes either:



2-for-1 single-day adult tickets

or 30% off one single-day adult ticket at 10 ski areas

And at Arapahoe Basin, you can choose either:

A $79 midweek adult ticket (Tuesday–Thursday)

or a $99 weekend adult ticket (Friday–Monday) for 2 uses at Arapahoe Basin

The Kids' Ski Passport includes:

Entry to 20 Colorado ski areas for four days at each area for $65

Colorado Ski Country USA is also offering a fully transferable Gold Pass for $4,500 this season. This pass offers unlimited access to 20 ski areas.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.