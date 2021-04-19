Winter Blog: Snow moves in tonight a flash freeze potential for the roads

A high-impact weather system will be moving through Colorado today and tonight. Strong winds, snow, and arctic air will work together to make travel very dangerous overnight and early Tuesday morning.

Follow this blog later today and tonight for forecast & real-time storm updates.

Quick Forecast:

Click here for the full, detailed forecast put together this morning by Meteorologist Sam Schreier.

A cold front swept across the state Monday morning as noted by increasing clouds over the Palmer Divide and strong north to northeast winds in the plains.

KOAA Weather

Snow will move south from Denver in the Pikes Peak Region around 6 pm tonight. Snow will then sweep south across the I-25 corridor and plains overnight with arctic air in its wake.

KOAA Weather

Temperatures will drop into the teens and 20s overnight, so wet to snowy roads could quickly freeze into ice through the overnight hours.

Resources:



___

Where to find News5:

