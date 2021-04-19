Strong winds, blowing dust, snow, and thunder today and tonight!

Today’s Forecast:

We have a wild forecast in store across southern Colorado today and tonight!

Strong winds and warm air during the day are followed by blowing dust and heavy snow tonight! We'll recap everything you need to know below.

Snow:

Snow will follow out cold front tonight, starting first up around Teller and El Paso counties, then spilling south to Pueblo overnight.

We could see areas of thundersnow in and around the Palmer Divide which would include areas like Monument, Black Forest, and maybe as far south as Briargate.

Snow accumulation will happen quickly tonight, so overnight and early commutes will be tough, particularly for those driving to Denver and Teller county.

Snow banding is possible in Fremont and Pueblo counties tonight, with areas in the band likely grabbing at least 2 and maybe up to 4 inches of snow!

Cold Overnight:

A big problem with this storm is how much cold air will drop in overnight through Tuesday morning! Temperatures this cold will make wet and snowy roads turn to ice overnight, and that will only make driving tomorrow a bigger concern.

Make sure to cover sensitive plants tonight, use something like a drop cloth or towels, as the cloth is a better insulator than plastic or tarps.

Wind & Dust:

The winds will be strong most of the day through the mountains and San Luis Valley, but the strongest gusts will follow our cold front in the plains.

We will see 40 to 60 mph gusts in the plains and 30 to 40 mph gusts on the interstate. Strong winds will result in blowing dust across the plains, mainly for areas east of I-25.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 58; Low: 20. Dry and warm in the afternoon ahead of a late-day cold front that will bring 30 to 40 mph gusts out of the north to northeast. Showers and a quick rumble of thunder are possible before the snow hits after 6 pm. There could be thundersnow on the north side of town that actually enhances snowfall. Snow will taper off by and after 2 am, but we could be dealing with slick and snowy commutes all the way through Tuesday morning. Most of the city will get between 2 to 4 inches of snow, but we could see areas that are between 3 to 5".

PUEBLO: High: 67; Low: 23. Dry and warm during the day with a late day and early evening cold front that could bring 40 mph wind gusts and areas of blowing dust. Rain will follow the front early this evening and quickly switch to snow after 7 pm tonight. We'll see accumulations generally around to 2 inch mark, but if a snow band in the models sets up over Pueblo, snow could accumulate higher than 2 inches.

CANON CITY: High: 64; Low: 23. Dry and warm during the day with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range tonight after the cold front moves through. We'll see showers switch to snow pretty quickly tonight, mainly after 7 pm. Snow could accumulate between 1 to 3 inches in town, but a snow band could move areas closer to the 4 inch mark if it lines up over town!

WOODLAND PARK: High: 43; Low: 8. Dry and mild today before our cold front with snow hits this evening. There could be brief rain showers and even a bit of thunder late today or early tonight before the snow hits. Snow accumulation will happen quickly, and we could see heavy totals between 3 to 7 inches across most of the county. Highway 24 and 67 will be very difficult to drive tonight and early Tuesday morning.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Some of the most interesting weather will happen over the Tri-Lakes area late today and tonight. We'll see gusty winds late today along and behind our cold front, and a chance for showers and even a few rumbles of thunder. Rain will very quickly switch to snow after 5 pm tonight, and that snow could be accompanied by a little thunder through 7 pm tonight! Snow will fall and accumulate quickly tonight, with 3 to 6 inches expected in and around the region. I-25 and highway drives tonight and tomorrow morning could be extremely slow and slick.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 20s. We'll see a warm day with very strong winds in the afternoon and evening hours along and behind our cold front! Gusts in the plains could max out in the 40 to 60 mph range anytime after 2 pm today, with a lot of blowing dust for areas east of I-25. Showers with a little thunder could happen along and north of Highway 50 late today, with snow to follow overnight. South of Highway 50, snow totals will stay under 2 inches, but north of the highway could be over 2 inches.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Dry and windy today and tonight before and after the cold front. We'll see snow overnight, but accumulations will likely stay on the lower end compared to El Paso County. We could see 1 to 3 inches around Walsenburg, with a little less down by Trinidad. Most of that snow will stay in the grass, but I-25 could be snowy or slushy overnight.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Windy and dry with high fire danger in the San Luis Valley. We'll see snow move in from the north with the highest accumulations in the Fremont/Teller county Front Range as well as the Wet Mountains.

Extended Outlook:

We could see a few flurries Tuesday night with more snow showers Wednesday afternoon and evening. We'll keep rain to snow chances in the forecast through Thursday and Friday with dry skies over the weekend.

