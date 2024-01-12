'Winter Blitz' DUI enforcement period begins Thursday

COLORADO — Thursday begins a new DUI enforcement period in Colorado called the 'Winter Blitz.' CDOT says that last year, there were at least 218 deaths from crashes involving impairment.

El Paso County was the third highest in the state at 21 deaths. CDOT says that the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reported 740 DUI arrests, the highest of any police department last year.

CSPD made 11 DUI arrests during the New Year's Eve Weekend enforcement period, which was the third highest of any police department in the state.

The Winter Blitz is a group effort between CDOT and other law enforcement agencies to increase their patrols, and take drunk drivers off the road. They also hope that this enforcement will help Coloradans start the new year safely.

During the enforcement period, drivers may see the following across the state:



sobriety checkpoints

saturation patrols

additional law enforcement on duty

The enforcement period runs through Jan. 24. To learn more about the Winter Blitz enforcement period, visit CDOT's Website.

