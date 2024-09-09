Winning ticket from Powerball bought in Arvada unclaimed

ARVADA — Someone is leaving a lot of money on the table for the state lottery to keep, that is, if it remains unclaimed.

A lottery ticket was purchased at the King Soopers on Wadsworth Boulevard in Arvada on March 23, 2024.

The ticket is worth $500,000, but it expires in 10 days on September 19. Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes, which can be done through the Lottery Claims Center online or by mail.

The winning numbers for the Powerball Double Play were 18, 24, 43, 46, 47. This ticket matched all five numbers, just missing the Powerball.

If the prize goes unclaimed, the money will still go to a good cause, supporting state parks, recreation, open space and wildlife preservation projects.

