Windstorm clean-up could take "months"

COLORADO SPRINGS — Damage from the massive windstorm that hit Colorado Springs is abundantly evident in the Old North End of the city. Clean-up crews have a long task ahead. “They have work probably every four to five houses right now,” said Kalum Zepeda who lives in the neighborhood. “So, it’s just going to be a while.” In front of his house, two trees are damaged and another massive tree one house down snapped at the trunk and is laying in the road.

Numbers are still being compiled, but early work makes it clear the windstorm damage is widespread and extensive across all of Colorado Springs. “It's still pretty early to tell, but I can see just from what we’re working on in this neighborhood. We're going to be at this for a couple of months,” said City Forester for Colorado Springs, Dennis Will.

There is currently so much work, crews from parks and public works are teaming with city foresters. Projects are prioritized based on urgency. There are numerous homes for example, with trees that have fallen on them. They are at the top of the work list. To expedite clearing roads, crews may move debris to the side, then return at a later date for removal.

In Pueblo the number of trees to clean-up is less. However, city crews report multiple neighborhoods with overwhelming piles of tumbleweeds. Some are piled so high and deep, it will require heavy equipment to remove.

