Williams makes ballot for CD5 race at El Paso County GOP Assembly

COLORADO SPRINGS — Congressman Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs) is retiring after nearly 20 years in office, and Saturday’s Republican assembly narrowed the field of candidates.

Current state Republican Party Chairman and former state Representative Dave Williams garnered the support of 70 percent of the delegates Saturday night

Williams will definitely face Jeff Crank in June’s primary, Crank qualified for the ballot by gathering signatures. State Senator Bob Gardner also petitioned onto the ballot, the state is still reviewing the signatures he turned in. Gardner told News5 he’s confident he will make the ballot.

A crowded field joined Williams at Saturday’s assembly including author of the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) Douglas Bruce, Joshua Griffin, and Cory Parella,

Hundreds of delegates packed into the gym at Vista Ridge High School Saturday. In addition to the Congressional District 5 assembly, Republicans selected candidates for state House and Senate, and County Commissioners.

Democrats will also be narrowing the field of candidates looking to replace Lamborn. The Congressional District 5 assembly for Democrats will take place April 6.

Candidates include a slate of newcomers: Orlando Avion, John Edgar, River Gassen, Adam Gillard, and Joe Reagan.

