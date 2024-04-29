Wildlife officials investigate another possible wolf kill in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife are investigating a possible wolf kill on a Grand County ranch where a confirmed livestock depredation incident occurred earlier this month.

CPW said it received this second report of a possible wolf depredation of a yearling calf Sunday morning. The agency said local staff are conducting a field investigation.

On April 17, four yearling calves were killed by wolves at the same Grand County ranch where Sunday's possible attack occurred.

The wolf or wolves that were in the area on April 17 are part of the 10 animals that were reintroduced to Colorado in December as part of the state's voter-mandated reintroduction effort.

The producer and one of the owners of the cattle, Conway Farrell, told Steamboat Radio that livestock depredations are causing other problems.

“The damage that these things are doing, they have all these animals so stirred up and so distressed, that we’re having other problems and other issues,” Farrell told Steamboat Radio.

If Sunday’s depredation incident is confirmed, Farrell would be eligible for fair market value compensation if he submits a claim. But he said the compensation the state offers isn't enough.

“There’s just so many costs that are associated with this deal that are tenfold, that are 100-fold, I don’t even know. The financial damages that this is doing to us, it’s sickening,” Farrell told Steamboat Radio.

CPW set up a wolf depredation report site to inform the public about confirmed livestock depredations by wolves in Colorado.