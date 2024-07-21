Wildfire smoke from Canada expected to impact Colorado air quality

DENVER—Once again, officials warn that drifting wildfire smoke from Canada will likely impact Colorado air quality.

Winds will likely contribute to an increase in upper-level smoke across northeast Colorado on Sunday, stemming mainly from Canadian wildfires, according to the National Weather Service.

Colorado smoke forecast

Zach Hiris, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the hazy skies could linger for a bit because of current weather conditions.

“Generally, when we're getting these kind of hot days with light winds, there really isn’t any way to usher out some of those pollutants. That's when we tend to see those air quality alert days," Hiris said.

The Denver metro area is already under an Ozone Action Day Alert for air quality issues, and the expected upper-level smoke will only increase the pollution level. The alert will remain in effect until midnight.

Wildfire smoke from our northern neighbors darkened Colorado’s skies several times last year, prompting multiple air quality alerts throughout the summer. However, Hiris said the NWS is not expecting a significant amount from this incursion.

“In terms of air quality from the smoke itself, it doesn't look like there's going to be anything too significant over the next few days,” he said.

Fires in the Pacific Northwest are also impacting the state's air quality. Smoke from those fires is increasing particle pollution for much of the state over the weekend.

Cooler temperatures with clouds and showers will keep ozone concentrations in the good to moderate range for Denver on Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

But the hazy skies along the Front Range aren't going away anytime soon. Experts say there's more ozone in the air than usual this summer. The worst year for ozone in the Front Range was 2021 due to wildfires. This year, however, is looking just as bad for no discernible reason.

For the past two weeks, NOAA researchers have been flying over high-pollution areas across the Front Range to understand better what may be contributing to the increased particle pollution in the region.

Colorado has taken steps to mitigate ozone pollution, including switching over to a special blend of gasoline this summer to reduce emissions.

