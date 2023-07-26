Wildfire risk increasing with hot days

COLORADO SPRINGS — The year-round wildfire threat in Colorado is starting to return after a reprieve during an unusually wet June in the Pikes Peak Region.

July is bringing temperatures in the 100-degree zone.

“Some things are starting to dry out now, which is obviously concerning, because the rain has made them grow,” said Ashley Whitworth with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Vegetation changing from green to yellow and brown is a visual cue of fire danger.

Fire departments do more scientific testing for moisture levels.

“What we're doing is we're trying to see how much percentage of moisture is left in them,” said Whitworth, “What that tells us is, if we have a fire and that type of fuel, what is that fire going to do?”

Tests show vegetation that is drier than in June but also with more moisture than is typical for late July.

The heavy rain in June is being supplemented by smaller afternoon showers in July.

The rain is good for holding off fire danger.

The potential negative side is the extra growth it promotes that could become fuel for wildfires as it dries.

An example is the recently mitigated Gambel oak stands in the Austin Bluffs Open Space.

Colorado Springs Fire Department prevention crews just revisited the work area.

“We just completed it this year,” said Whitworth, “And the regrowth, some of the oak that's growing back from the rain has just been astronomical.”

Whether trees or grasses, the message to property owners is some added mitigation work is wise.

“Normally we say about twice a year we want homeowners to cut their grasses on their property. We might have to bump that up this year to, you know, three or four times with just the amount of rain that we've got.

____

