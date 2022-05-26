Wildfire ready: New U.S. Forest Service airtanker base at COS airpot

COLORADO SPRINGS — There is a major and significant new asset for fighting wildfire now up and running at the Colorado Springs Airport. “This will play a key role in the fire season coming up,” said U.S. Forest Service, National Director of Fire and Aviation Management, Jerry Perez. The U.S. Forest Service working with the Colorado Springs Airport built a modern new air tanker base.

“This new facility represents an incredible successful collaboration,” said Colorado Springs Airport, Aviation Director, Greg Phillips. City and airport leaders from Colorado Springs showed interest and willingness to invest in the important project.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said, “It didn’t just happen by accident.”

Congressman Doug Lamborn lobbied in Washington D.C. pushing for funding. “The City of Colorado Springs, the Colorado Springs Airport, U.S. Forest Service, and of course the federal government all joining together to make the nations largest, most state of the art air tanker base unit,” said Lamborn.

The federal government made $7 million available for the tanker base.

The base will improve Forest Service air taker response in the Rocky Mountain Region. The very large runway at the Colorado Springs Airport accommodates the smallest to the very large tankers used by the U.S. Forest Service.

