Wildfire evacuation drill planned for Rockrimmon neighborhoods

COLORADO SPRINGS — “The woods seemed to be lovely and serene until Waldo Canyon happened.” Since the Waldo Canyon Fire, Ginger Littleton still enjoys her home tucked into a wooded hillside of the Rockrimmon neighborhood, only she is now vigilant about wildfire mitigation and planning.

She is among residents of the area who will put their wildfire evacuation plans to the test this weekend. There is an evacuation exercise starting at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Littleton remembers the jammed west side Colorado Springs roads, with all the people trying to evacuate during the Waldo Canyon Fire. “It makes you think about your neighborhood and the various routes you take to and from your home.” She will be testing one of the routes during the evacuation drill.

“We ask everyone to have an emergency plan for what they might do in case of an evacuation,” said Robin Adair with the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management, “But it’s whole different level to actually get in the car and practice with your family.”

The practice is also for police, fire, emergency managers and groups like the red cross and humane society. “It’s help for the first responders too. By having the residents participate we have the opportunity for a much more realistic exercise,” said Adair.

Littleton who has done extensive wildfire mitigation around her house, is looking forward to the exercise. For her preparedness lessens concerns. “It brings peace of mind.”

The evacuation drill is scheduled for the morning of June 25th, 2022. Rockrimmon neighbors who want to participate need to sign up in advance through the Pikes Peak Office of Emergency Management

