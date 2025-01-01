Wildfire caution: Avoid the burn this New Year

COLORADO SPRINGS — As revelers celebrate the new year there is a request to keep in mind the current elevated wildfire conditions in the Pikes Peak Region.

Multiple fires over the past couple days show the risk.

Even though it's winter, even though it's cold, as we just saw yesterday, we can have fires light and take off and cover over an acre very quickly. So we just want people to be very safe,” said Lieutenant Will Rogers with Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Investigators report the fire he referring to was started by a discarded cigarette butt.

Colorado Springs Fire Department, Information Officer Ashley Franco said investigators told her they were able to pinpoint where the fire started and the cause was obvious.

“What our investigators are trained to do is to figure out the pattern of the fire. So that is basically what helped them to determine that it was caused by a cigarette.”

The broader message from sharing the cause is a warning that all it takes is a spark to start a fire with potential to become a large threat very quickly.

Firefighters remind that fireworks are illegal in Colorado Springs.

The also ask for extra caution if stepping out for smoke break during a New Year celebration.

“We want people to celebrate responsibly. Enjoy the New Year. Enjoy it with their friends, with their families, and then have a fantastic 2025,” said Rogers.





