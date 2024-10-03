'White Butte Fire' burning on Fort Carson Thursday afternoon

FORT CARSON — The 'White Butte Fire' is burning near Range 143 on Fort Carson Thursday afternoon, according to the Mountain Post. The range is located just south of the main post.

The fire started around 1:45 p.m. and is about 40 acres in size. At this time, it is 0% contained.

Four Fort Carson units are fighting the fire. The Mountain Post says four mutual aid units from the following:



Security Fire Deparmtent

Monument Fire Department

Colorado Springs Fire Department

El Paso County Wildland Fire Team

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this web story as we learn more.

___





How The Dockworkers Strike Will Have Impacts Locally Tens of thousands of workers at major ports on the East Coast and Gulf Coast are now on strike. Where we may see an immediate impact here in Colorado is at the grocery store. Workers at major ports are on strike, how it impacts Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.