'White Butte Fire' burning on Fort Carson Thursday afternoon

FORT CARSON — The 'White Butte Fire' is burning near Range 143 on Fort Carson Thursday afternoon, according to the Mountain Post. The range is located just south of the main post.
The fire started around 1:45 p.m. and is about 40 acres in size. At this time, it is 0% contained.
Four Fort Carson units are fighting the fire. The Mountain Post says four mutual aid units from the following:
- Security Fire Deparmtent
- Monument Fire Department
- Colorado Springs Fire Department
- El Paso County Wildland Fire Team
This is a developing story. News5 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this web story as we learn more.
