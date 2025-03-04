Pre-evacuation warnings due to wildfire burning near Wigwam area Monday

WIGWAM — The Cactus Creek Ranch area of Hanover is currently under a pre-evacuation warning due to a wildfire Monday evening.

An alert was issued just before 5:30 p.m. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, those in the area should be prepared to leave, or leave now if you feel you are in immediate danger.

The fire is located near Rancho Colorado Boulevard, which is located off of I-25.

According to the Hanover Fire Protection District, the fire is spreading east and is estimated to be more than a football field in size.

The protection district says the following departments are fighting the fire:



SoCo Wildland Team

Security Fire Department

Fountain Fire Department

Stratmoor Hills Fire Protection District

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this web story as we learn more.

___





