Widefield School District 3 awarded grant to support STEM education

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD — Widefield School District 3 (WSD3) has been awarded a $2 million Department of Defense Education grant to support STEM education.

"We are incredibly grateful for DoDEA’s investment in STEM education within our district and for their support and commitment in helping us develop the next generation of scientists, engineers, and technology leaders. This funding not only enhances the resources and opportunities available to our elementary students, but also fosters a culture of innovation and critical thinking that will benefit all of our students for years to come,” said Superintendent Aaron Hoffman.

The district says kindergarten through fifth graders will have the opportunity to engage in STEM materials. Resources will include the following:



contextual science

experiments

technology projects

engineering challenges

math activities

cutting-edge makerspace equipment for specific age groups

"Introducing students early to STEM programming is key for equipping them with the skills they will need to thrive in our competitive job market," said Shane Skalla, Director of Innovation & Alternative Education. "STEM-skilled graduates are highly sought after by employers across various industries, giving them a clear advantage in the workforce."

To learn more about the STEM and Innovation program, visit WSD3's website.

