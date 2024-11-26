Where to buy the cheapest Thanksgiving items

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — That last minute rush to fill out those Thanksgiving plates, one shopper says she’s confident that King Soopers has the best deal in town for its turkey.

“This is the place to go if you’re looking for a good deal," said Diane Shuck-Gray.

Here is a list of price breakdowns by supermarket:

Here is a list of costs of pies at different supermarkets:

One shopper said Safeway is the best place to shop for Thanksgiving, because of how much her turkey cost:

“It was free because that is there deal here," said Paula Lydon. "If you spend 150 dollars on groceries on one thing you get a free turkey.”

So, if you want the cheapest Thanksgiving possible: go to Target for the turkey, King Soopers for stuffing and pies, and Walmart for the rest.

