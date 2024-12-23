What's on tap? Craft brewery owners share how increased prices have impacted them

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — More for your pour.

Matt Dettman owns Trinity Brewing Company in Colorado Springs.

“We are embedded in the neighborhood. We depend on the neighborhood," he said.

Dettmann says Trinity is one of many craft breweries to take a hit financially, and he’s seen it mostly in shipping costs.

“I’d say they doubled," Dettmann said. "And that was going back 2021”

Just a few miles down the road, Red Leg Brewing Co's founder Todd Baldwing said rising costs have hit everywhere.

“We’ve seen a variety of different increases," he said.

One major cost, according to Baldwin, is related to an increased in taxes paid on barrels his brewery produced.

“We have to pay for every barrel we produce," Baldwin said. "They reduced those during COVID, and now they're back up to pre-COVID rates. So those things will have downstream effects on the consumer.”

In spite of higher costs, both owners said they’ve managed to keep the price of what’s on tap low.

“I'd say if you go to most brew pubs, you can get a high quality craft beer for six to seven dollars," Dettmann said "That's kind of a sweet spot where our customers feel that that's appropriate.”

Red Leg and Trinity both use grains imported from outside the United States, but so far, neither Dettmann nor Baldwin had too much concern over tariffs on potential foreign imports.

“We don't want it to impact our customer. That's the most important thing for us," Baldwin said.





