Whataburger planning on multiple locations in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — In March, we learned that Texas-based Whataburger was planning to expand to Colorado and the first location would be right here in Colorado Springs.

Now, it appears that BurgerWorks, a franchisee for the burger chain, is planing for three locations in Colorado Springs.

In March, the city told News 5 that they had received an application to build the first restaurant in the Interquest Marketplace, on the north side of Colorado Springs.

A new proposal submitted to the city shows that BugerWorks plans to build another location at 6154 Vickie Lane, east of Powers and Dublin on Colorado Springs’ northeast side. Additionally, another proposal shows a third location planned at 5905 Constitution Ave., east of Powers and Constitution.

A timeline for when the restaurants will open is not known at this time.

Whataburger is a national chain that opened in 1950 as a roadside stand in Corpus Christi, Texas. Its headquarters are in San Antonio, Texas. It has expanded across the nation over the years into Arizona, Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

