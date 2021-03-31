Whataburger franchisee making plans for Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s happening! Whataburger is planning to move into the Colorado Springs market.

The Texas-based burger chain confirmed on Wednesday that it plans to open a new location in Colorado Springs.

“Whataburger is growing, and we have more good news. It’s true we are planning to bring our iconic burgers and exceptional customer service to Colorado Springs. We'll have more information to share in the future, but we have some great fans in Colorado Springs and we hope they’re as excited as we are.”- Whataburger Corporate Communications

City documents showed that developers have submitted a bid to build a Whataburger at Federal Drive and Rampart Hills View, on the north side of Colorado Springs. The location would be Whataburger's first in Colorado.

The chain won't be the only new burger joint getting attention in Colorado Springs. In-N-Out burger opened locations in Colorado Springs and Aurora last fall, leading to hours-long wait times.

There was no timetable on Wednesday for when Whataburger would open in Colorado Springs, though a spokesperson said the company will "have more information to share in the future."

Whataburger is a national chain that opened in 1950 as a roadside stand in Corpus Christi, Texas. Its headquarters is in San Antonio, Texas. It has expanded across the nation over the years including New Mexico and Arizona.