What to watch this Thanksgiving week with KOAA-TV

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Thanksgiving is coming up quickly, and getting into the holiday spirit with your loved ones is the perfect way to prepare.
Here's a look at what you can watch with KOAA News5 for the holiday.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
5:00 pm - News 5 at 5 PM
5:30 pm - NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
6:00 pm - News 5 at 6 PM
6:30 pm - News 5 at 6:30 PM
7:00 pm - St. Denis Medical
7:30 pm - Night Court
8:00 pm - The Voice: The Playoffs Pt. 3
9:00 pm - The Irrational
10:00 pm - News 5 at 10 PM
10:30 pm - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
11:30 pm - Late Night with Seth Meyers
Wednesday, Nov. 27
5:00 pm - News 5 at 5 PM
5:30 pm - NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
6:00 pm - News 5 at 6 PM
6:30 pm - News 5 at 6:30 PM
7:00 pm - Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
8:00 pm - NBC Specials: A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special
10:00 pm - News 5 at 10 PM
10:30 pm - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
11:30 pm - Late Night with Seth Meyers
Thursday, Nov. 28
8:30 am - 98th Macy Thanksgiving Parade
12:00 pm - National Dog Show
2:00 pm - 98th Macy Thanksgiving Parade (Repeat)
5:00 pm - News 5 Special Edition: Share and Care
5:30 pm - NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
6:00 pm - Football Night in America
6:15 pm - NBC Sunday Night Football: Miami Dolphins @ Green Bay Packers
9:30 pm - News 5 Special Edition: Day of Giving
10:00 pm - News 5 at 10 PM
10:30 pm - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
11:30 pm - Late Night with Seth Meyers
Friday, Nov. 29
12:00 pm - News 5 at Noon
12:30 pm - Paid Programming
1:00 pm - NBC News Daily
2:00 pm - Dateline
3:00 pm - The Kelly Clarkson Show
4:00 pm - News 5 Special Edition: Specialty Reporting
4:30 pm - NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
5:00 pm - Big Ten Football: Big Ten Countdown
5:30 pm - Big Ten Football: Nebraska @ Iowa
9:00 pm - Dateline
10:00 pm - News 5 at 10 PM
10:30 pm - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
11:30 pm - Late Night with Seth Meyers
Saturday, Nov. 30
11:00 am - Winter Sports: U.S. Skiing & Snowboarding
12:00 pm - Bayou Classic: Grambling State vs Southern University
4:00 pm - Good to Know
4:30 pm - NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
5:00 pm - Big Ten Football: Big Ten Countdown
5:30 pm - Big Ten Football: Teams TBA
9:00 pm - News 5 Special Edition
9:30 pm - News 5 Special Edition: Share and Care
10:00 pm - News 5 at 10 Saturday
10:30 pm - Saturday Night Live
Sunday, Dec. 1
10:00 am - Tablo Talk
10:30 am - Winter Sports: U.S. Skiing & Snowboarding
12:00 pm - Winter Sports: ISU Speed Skating World Cup
1:00 pm - NBC Sports Special: Incredible Dog Challenge
2:00 pm - NBC Sports Special: National Dog Show
4:00 pm - News5 at 4
4:30 pm - NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
5:00 pm - Football Night in America
6:15 pm - NBC Sunday Night Football: San Francisco 49ers @ Buffalo Bills
9:30 pm - News 5 After the Game
10:00 pm - News 5 at 10 Sunday
10:30 pm - The Outdoorsman with Max McNeely
