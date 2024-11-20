What to watch this Thanksgiving week with KOAA-TV

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Thanksgiving is coming up quickly, and getting into the holiday spirit with your loved ones is the perfect way to prepare.

Here's a look at what you can watch with KOAA News5 for the holiday.

You can also find News5 content on your favorite streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Android TV. Click here to find out how.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

5:00 pm - News 5 at 5 PM

5:30 pm - NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

6:00 pm - News 5 at 6 PM

6:30 pm - News 5 at 6:30 PM

7:00 pm - St. Denis Medical

7:30 pm - Night Court

8:00 pm - The Voice: The Playoffs Pt. 3

9:00 pm - The Irrational

10:00 pm - News 5 at 10 PM

10:30 pm - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

11:30 pm - Late Night with Seth Meyers

Wednesday, Nov. 27

5:00 pm - News 5 at 5 PM

5:30 pm - NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

6:00 pm - News 5 at 6 PM

6:30 pm - News 5 at 6:30 PM

7:00 pm - Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

8:00 pm - NBC Specials: A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special

10:00 pm - News 5 at 10 PM

10:30 pm - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

11:30 pm - Late Night with Seth Meyers

Thursday, Nov. 28

8:30 am - 98th Macy Thanksgiving Parade

12:00 pm - National Dog Show

2:00 pm - 98th Macy Thanksgiving Parade (Repeat)

5:00 pm - News 5 Special Edition: Share and Care

5:30 pm - NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

6:00 pm - Football Night in America

6:15 pm - NBC Sunday Night Football: Miami Dolphins @ Green Bay Packers

9:30 pm - News 5 Special Edition: Day of Giving

10:00 pm - News 5 at 10 PM

10:30 pm - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

11:30 pm - Late Night with Seth Meyers

Friday, Nov. 29

12:00 pm - News 5 at Noon

12:30 pm - Paid Programming

1:00 pm - NBC News Daily

2:00 pm - Dateline

3:00 pm - The Kelly Clarkson Show

4:00 pm - News 5 Special Edition: Specialty Reporting

4:30 pm - NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

5:00 pm - Big Ten Football: Big Ten Countdown

5:30 pm - Big Ten Football: Nebraska @ Iowa

9:00 pm - Dateline

10:00 pm - News 5 at 10 PM

10:30 pm - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

11:30 pm - Late Night with Seth Meyers

Saturday, Nov. 30

11:00 am - Winter Sports: U.S. Skiing & Snowboarding

12:00 pm - Bayou Classic: Grambling State vs Southern University

4:00 pm - Good to Know

4:30 pm - NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

5:00 pm - Big Ten Football: Big Ten Countdown

5:30 pm - Big Ten Football: Teams TBA

9:00 pm - News 5 Special Edition

9:30 pm - News 5 Special Edition: Share and Care

10:00 pm - News 5 at 10 Saturday

10:30 pm - Saturday Night Live

Sunday, Dec. 1

10:00 am - Tablo Talk

10:30 am - Winter Sports: U.S. Skiing & Snowboarding

12:00 pm - Winter Sports: ISU Speed Skating World Cup

1:00 pm - NBC Sports Special: Incredible Dog Challenge

2:00 pm - NBC Sports Special: National Dog Show

4:00 pm - News5 at 4

4:30 pm - NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

5:00 pm - Football Night in America

6:15 pm - NBC Sunday Night Football: San Francisco 49ers @ Buffalo Bills

9:30 pm - News 5 After the Game

10:00 pm - News 5 at 10 Sunday

10:30 pm - The Outdoorsman with Max McNeely

