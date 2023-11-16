Watch Now
What to Watch during Thanksgiving Week on KOAA-TV

Posted at 3:32 PM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 17:32:38-05

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Thanksgiving is right around the corner and the holiday spirit is in the air! Whether you're on the go or celebrating with friends and family at home, here's what you should keep an eye out for on our programming this week.

You can also find News5 content on your favorite streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Android TV. Click here to find out how.

Monday, Nov. 20
5:00 pm - News 5 at 5 PM
5:30 pm - NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
6:00 pm - News 5 at 6 PM
6:30 pm - News 5 at 6:30 PM
7:00 pm - The Voice
9:00 pm - The Wall
10:00 pm - News 5 at 10 PM
10:30 pm - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
11:30 pm - Late Night with Seth Meyers

Tuesday, Nov. 21
5:00 pm - News 5 at 5 PM
5:30 pm - NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
6:00 pm - News 5 at 6 PM
6:30 pm - News 5 at 6:30 PM
7:00 pm - The Voice
8:00 pm - The Voice
9:00 pm - Found
10:00 pm - News 5 at 10 PM
10:30 pm - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
11:30 pm - Late Night with Seth Meyers

Wednesday, Nov. 22
5:00 pm - News 5 at 5 PM
5:30 pm - NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

6:00 pm - News 5 at 6 PM

6:30 pm - News 5 at 6:30 PM
7:00 pm - Quantum Leap

8:00 pm - Magnum P.I.

9:00 pm - Chicago P.D.

10:00 pm - News 5 at 10 PM

10:30 pm - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

11:30 pm - Late Night with Seth Meyers

Thursday, Nov. 23
5:00 pm - News 5 at 5 PM
5:30 pm - NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

6:00 pm - News 5 at 6 PM

6:30 pm - News 5 at 6:30 PM
7:00 pm - Law & Order
8:00 pm - Transplant

9:00 pm - Dateline NBC

10:00 pm - News 5 at 10 PM

10:30 pm - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

11:30 pm - Late Night with Seth Meyers

Friday, Nov. 24

5:00 pm - News 5 at 5 PM
5:30 pm - NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

6:00 pm - News 5 at 6 PM

6:30 pm - News 5 at 6:30 PM
7:00 pm - The Wall
8:00 pm - Dateline NBC

10:00 pm - News 5 at 10 PM

10:30 pm - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

11:30 pm - Late Night with Seth Meyers

Saturday, Nov. 25
5:00 pm - NBC Sports: Big Ten Countdown
5:30 pm - Big Ten Football: Nebraska @ Wisconsin
9:00 pm - News 5 Special Edition
9:30 pm - Saturday Night Live: True Live
11:00 pm - Outdoor America: Scott Martin Challenge
11:30 pm - Saturday Night Live: Repeat

Sunday, Nov. 26
5:00 pm - Football Night in America
6:15 pm - Sunday Night Football: Minnesota Vikings @ Denver Broncos
9:30 pm - News 5 After the Game
10:00 pm - Club Q: 1 Year Later Special
10:30 pm - Good to Know
11:00 pm - The Outdoorsman with Buck McNeely
11:30 pm - Tamron: Someone They Knew

Club Q: One Year Later

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

