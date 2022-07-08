What to look forward to at this year's Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO — The 150th annual Colorado State Fair will be held in Pueblo from Aug. 26 to Sept. 5 at 1001 Beulah Avenue in Pueblo.

The fair is open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday's through Thursday's and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday's to Sunday's, including Labor Day.

Adult gate admission tickets are available now at $8. Once the fair begins, those prices will rise to $14.

As always, the fair will feature many events throughout the days.

PRCA Ram Rodeos will be held on many days of the fair, including Saturday, Aug. 27 with special guest Walker Hayes at the Bud Light Grandstand. Hayes will perform at the Grandstand later in the evening.

Also on the 27, Lou Gramm, Foreigner's original lead singer will perform with special guest Berlin at the Southwest Motors Event Center.

Other events being held at the Event Center include a performance from Randy Rogers on Aug. 26, stand-up from comedian Jim Gaffigan on Sunday, Aug. 28, a performance from T.I. on Thursday, Sept. 1, and Lady A concert with special guest Priscilla Block on Friday, Sept. 2.

For more information visit the Colorado State Fair Website.

