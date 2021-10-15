What to expect from Mayor Suthers' State of the City address

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will deliver his seventh State of the City address at the Broadmoor.

According to a press release, Mayor Suthers plans to highlight our community’s resiliency through the pandemic, the city’s infrastructure, and economic improvements. The Mayor will also identify and discuss some of the city’s current challenges.

Like last year, the Mayor will also address the community's response to the pandemic. Unlike last year, vaccines will likely be a topic, on Wednesday it was announced that 70 percent of eligible residents in El Paso County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, for a long time, the area remained on the lower end of the spectrum when it came to vaccination rates compared to other parts of the state.

Earlier this month, the Mayor released his proposed 2022 budget to City Council.

In the Mayor's letter, which was released alongside the proposal, Mayor Suthers lists four main goals which are: promoting job creation, investing in infrastructure, building community and collaborative relationships, and excelling in city services.

In last year's City of the State address, the mayor also spoke about lowering homelessness in the community.

The number of people experiencing homelessness in Colorado Springs fell for a second straight year. The 1,156 people counted in this year's Point in Time (PIT) survey is 174 fewer than that population estimate in 2020.

However, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development waived the requirement to count people who are considered unsheltered meaning the true number is likely higher.

Another topic the Mayor may address will be U.S. Space Command, and the efforts being made to keep it in Colorado Springs. Earlier this year it was announced that U.S. Space Command would be moved to Alabama.

It was later revealed that former President Donald Trump made the decision to relocate U.S. Space Command, which he spoke about on a radio show. The president's words caused an uproar among elected leaders in Colorado as proof that the decision was political, and not based on the merit of the competing communities.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said he always thought that the January decision was based on politics.

"I guess I'm not surprised, I'm glad that he admitted it because now we can say to the Air Force we can say to DOD and everybody else this was not the merit-based process that some people pretended that it was," Suthers said.

The State of the City address is hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC and presented by GE Johnson.

The speech will start at 11:30 a.m. News 5 will be streaming the speech live on our website, Facebook, and on your favorite streaming device.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter