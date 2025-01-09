What happens when school districts have more snow days than expected?

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Snow storms often lead to snow days in our schools. At some point, too many snow days mean students and teachers have to make those days up.

News5 asked school districts what happens to the school year when snow days pile up.

"I like them because I am a stay-at-home mom," said Hollie Hambly, a Widefield School District 3 parent.

Hambly says more snow days could mean more family time. However, under Colorado law, students need to have at least 1080 hours of schooling.

Widefield School District 3 says it looks at options like adding more time to the school day or virtual learning. It says that to make up the missing hours; the district added 15 minutes of instructional learning to the school day.

The district says it has seven built-in snow days. So far this year, the district has used three.

"If they have to, they have to. They've done it in the past. I was fine with it," said Hambly.

Pueblo County School District 70 (D70) takes a similar approach. So far, it has used four of the seven built-in snow days.

If it has more than those seven unexpected snow days, adding time at the beginning and end of each day is an option.

D70 says it does not do remote learning on snow days.

Both districts say they would inform parents of any changes ahead of time.

"They probably have to do it again this year because of the way that weather is looking. It looks like it's going to be more snow days," said Hambly.

