What about the Feds? Colorado Wildfire Outlook

BROOMFIELD — The 2025 wildfire outlook for Colorado is classified as “normal”.

The designation comes with a caution from Colorado Governor Jared Polis and the state’s public safety leaders.

There were repeated comments similar to, “don’t misunderstand normal,” during remarks at a wildfire preparedness briefing held by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (CDFPC).

"I do want to remind everybody in this room that in a normal fire season we will see approximately 6000 wildfires across the state of Colorado and burn about 150 to 160,000 acres….so don’t let your guard down," said CDFPC Director Mike Morgan.

Multiple questions were asked by federal cuts and what it means to firefighting support from the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.

Stan Hilkey the Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Public Safety said, “The federal partnerships are still intact…they're going to have their normal contingent of firefighters, which makes us feel more comfortable.

Leaders from the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management in attendance were asked by Governor Polis to comment.

“In terms of cuts, fire and law enforcement have been exempt, and we haven't really seen any and so we're feeling pretty good,” said U.S. Forest Service Rocky Mountain Region Forester, Troy Heithecker, “We're expected to have the same number of firefighters here. We're around 560 now, and have a hiring event going on now. expect to get another 220, get our normal number of 761.”

Doug Vilsack, Blm Colorado State Director, said, “We are obviously managing through a transition. But for example, we have hired 54 of our seasonals so far for the summer. Generally, I think last year we had 58 so we are confident in our core capability.”

The confidence of Colorado public safety leaders extends beyond federal staffing.

Because of the many wildfire disasters in Colorado over the past decade, the state has built a robust firefighting strategy that includes dedicated air and ground firefighting resources.

When a wildfire starts, the state coordinates efforts for an expedited firefighting response in collaboration with any land manager, whether local, state, federal, or private.

“We attack early and aggressive and work with the locals to be there before it becomes a big fire. Try to keep it from becoming a big fire,” said Hilkey.

The investment in multiple firefighting helicopters, planes, hi-tech detection equipment and ground resources is large.

The goal is to counter the even larger cost of massive wildfires.

